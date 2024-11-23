Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 2,394 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.