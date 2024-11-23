Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 1,473 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napa Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.12. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $111.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

