Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,736.96. This represents a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $19,305,504. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TRV opened at $262.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.94. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.88 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

