Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $513,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

