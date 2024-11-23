Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $734,000 Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,467,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 625,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 190.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

