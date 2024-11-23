Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $65.63 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

