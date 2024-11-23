Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5,773.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,589,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,414,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,315 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,338,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,251 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

ARKK opened at $56.21 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

