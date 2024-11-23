Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $71.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.