Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $864,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

