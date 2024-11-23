Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $78,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVT opened at $16.48 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

