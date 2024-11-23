Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

TIP stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.19 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

