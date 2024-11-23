Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 135 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $10,256,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.02.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $349.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

