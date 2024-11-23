Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,216,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,978 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,061,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average of $147.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

