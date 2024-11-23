Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.70 and a beta of 2.19.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

