Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 520 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.38% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFNL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 327.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS DFNL opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

