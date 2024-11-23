Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 9,688 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 134,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 182,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $92.60 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.