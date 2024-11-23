Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5,990.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,210,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,274 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter worth $80,788,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 139.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 608,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 354,524 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $13,490,000.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,376,446.96. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,075.50. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,963 shares of company stock worth $2,321,659. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QTWO opened at $106.43 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Q2 from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

