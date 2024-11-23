Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,818 Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shoe Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.1 %

SCVL opened at $33.90 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $921.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.