Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 766.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after buying an additional 400,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,228,000 after acquiring an additional 221,507 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,507,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,466,000 after purchasing an additional 108,088 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,285.20. This trade represents a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.86.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on SFBS

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.