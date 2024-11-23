Quest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 378.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,891 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -390.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. This trade represents a 19.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. Hoffler purchased 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,793.50. The trade was a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

