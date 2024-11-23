Quest Partners LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 141.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,670,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 111,613 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of ANIP opened at $56.91 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.07 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

