Quest Partners LLC Has $618,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1,568.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,592,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $513,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.57.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $294.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.98. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.68 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.



