Quest Partners LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,966 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AECOM by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.06. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

