Quest Partners LLC Has $689,000 Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 233.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.79%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

