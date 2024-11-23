Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 53,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,410,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,122,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 13.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOD. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.59 million, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

