Quest Partners LLC Purchases 5,774 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 821.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 345,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

