Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 25,771 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the third quarter worth $335,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 183,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Vital Energy by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vital Energy news, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at $796,538.76. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $61,135.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,091 shares in the company, valued at $879,130.02. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,168 shares of company stock worth $502,017. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $32.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.16. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

