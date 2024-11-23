Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Iradimed worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Iradimed by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 72,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Iradimed by 2,151.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Iradimed by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Iradimed by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Price Performance

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. Iradimed Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $674.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.