Quest Partners LLC Sells 1,266 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.63 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

