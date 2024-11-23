Quest Partners LLC Takes $587,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc lifted its stake in Energizer by 33.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Energizer by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Energizer by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Energizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 384,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Energizer by 126.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 59,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $155,311.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,827 shares in the company, valued at $374,998.32. This represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

View Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.