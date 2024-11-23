Quest Partners LLC Takes $643,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after buying an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $404,269,000 after acquiring an additional 128,241 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $238.28 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.96 and a 52 week high of $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.