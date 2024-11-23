Quest Partners LLC Takes $688,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $2,356.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,055.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,721.12. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,061.96 and a one year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

