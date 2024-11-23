Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RL. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after buying an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 385,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,398,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $122.88 and a 1 year high of $237.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.90.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

