Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

