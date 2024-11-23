Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.10 and a twelve month high of $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

