ResMed Holds Annual Meeting; Board of Directors Elected and Auditors RatifiedSAN DIEGO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov 21, 2024– ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) held its annual meeting of stockholders on November 20, 2024, to address key matters in corporate

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ResMed’s 8K filing here.
About ResMed
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ResMed
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year