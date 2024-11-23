Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 301,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $104.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.39 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

