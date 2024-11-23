Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter worth $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,410,000 after purchasing an additional 366,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $74.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

