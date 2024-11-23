Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE ROK opened at $290.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $312.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.20.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.07, for a total transaction of $132,660.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,536. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.13.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

