Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $560.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.43 and its 200-day moving average is $549.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

