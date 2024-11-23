Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ryder System worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ryder System by 43.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

View Our Latest Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Trading Up 2.8 %

R opened at $165.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.42. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.09 and a twelve month high of $170.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.