Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $4,835,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,866,777.82. This represents a 32.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

NYSE IOT opened at $56.36 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Samsara by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,253,000 after buying an additional 1,841,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 15.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after buying an additional 1,604,822 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

