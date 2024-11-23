Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.5% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $106.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

