Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several analysts recently commented on SLP shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SLP

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $625,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,481,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,834,565.92. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.59 million, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $51.22.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.