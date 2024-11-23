SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

EDIV opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $420.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.81 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.