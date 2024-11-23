SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after buying an additional 1,333,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,529,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,373,000 after acquiring an additional 492,783 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 758,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 109,865 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 33,255 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $39.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.79. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4810.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

