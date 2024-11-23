SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $189.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $160.58 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.72 and a 200-day moving average of $191.24.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

