Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Stock analysts at Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Stardust Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Stardust Power Stock Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stardust Power

SDST opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Stardust Power has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stardust Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Stardust Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Stardust Power

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

