StockNews.com Downgrades Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) to Buy

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Deluxe Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLX opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. The trade was a 1.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Deluxe
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.
