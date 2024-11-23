Swiss National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of OGE Energy worth $16,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

